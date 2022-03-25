Nicki Minaj Goes Drill On Fivio Foreign-Assisted "We Go Up"

The wait for Nicki Minaj's forthcoming album is serious but the campaign is currently underway, and it seems she's locking in with some of the hottest rappers right now. She teamed up with Lil Baby for "Do We Have A Problem" and "Bussin." Now, she's enlisted Fivio Foreign for her latest single, "We Go Up." The record finds Nicki exploring the drill avenue with one of the Brooklyn drill's most trusted voices. Nicki glides over the ominous female vocal sample that rings off, reminding fans that it's Barbie Season.

Fivio Foreign steps up to the plate with yet another stellar guest feature. Bouncing off of Nicki's energy, he comes for the crown of King Of New York on "We Go Up," servicing the exhilarating production with thinly veiled threats and high energy. It's another exemplary verse from Fivio, who has yet to drop his debut album but has clocked records with Drake, Kanye, and now Nicki.

Check out the latest from Nicki Minaj below.

Quotable Lyrics

Fuck her all night and I go and get breakfast

I don't do paperwork or confessions

I don't do internet shows or textin'

Shoot up the party, that's sending a message