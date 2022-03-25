Hip Hop loves itself a good surprise drop and today (March 25), Nicki Minaj and Fivio Foreign delivered. Minaj has been satisfying her Barbz demands as we've received new music from the Rap icon on a regular basis. We're fresh off of her collaboration with Coi Leray, "Blick Blick," and amid that single's chart takeover, Minaj and Fivio surprised the world with their new collaboration, "We Go Up."

Fivio has been dominating the New York Drill space and Minaj added her talents to a production that many aren't used to seeing her tackle. Within its first few hours, the track has been an expected success, and over on Instagram, Minaj celebrated "We Go Up"'s warm reception.

Minaj shared a text image that reads: "No promo No video No nothing All she did was drop it." The post also showed that "We Go Up" "has reached #1 on US iTunes."

"In 1 hour, the #1 song on US iTunes is #WeGoUp @fivioforeign_8fs [black heart emoji]," Minaj added in the caption. "#NoVideo #NoRadio #NoPlaylisting #NoDiscount #NoPromo Not a Republic Records single, no bag on it, just a surprise for the fans. [praying hands emoji][black heart emoji] NEW YORK STAND DF UPâ¼ï¸â¼ï¸â¼ï¸â¼ï¸â¼ï¸â¼ï¸â¼ï¸â¼ï¸â¼ï¸â¼ï¸â¼ï¸â¼ï¸â¼ï¸â¼ï¸â¼ï¸â¼ï¸â¼ï¸â¼ï¸â¼ï¸"

What's your take on Fivio and Nicki's collab? Check out Nicki's post as well as "We Go Up" below. Also, make sure to read our article: Why Nicki Minaj Is One Of The Greatest Of All Time.