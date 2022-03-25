We Go Up
- NewsErica Banks Adds Her Voice To Nicki Minaj's "We Go Up"Like thousands of others, Banks is sharing her bars on Minaj's hit track in the hopes of being added to the remix.ByErika Marie3.3K Views
- MusicNicki Minaj Flames Fan For Criticizing "We Go Up": "What The F*ck Do You Look Like When You Lose Consciousness?"Mama Minaj isn't here for the "We Go Up" hate.ByHayley Hynes14.9K Views
- MusicNicki Minaj Gets Spicy: "I Thought The New Btchs Just Do Tweets & Interviews"She praised Akbar V's "We Go Up" bars while also taking a moment to shake the table.ByErika Marie14.4K Views
- MusicNicki Minaj Asks Rappers To Send Verses For "We Go Up" RemixWe know her inbox is about to be lit with artists from all around the world.ByErika Marie3.8K Views
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Says She'll "Delay The Album" If "We Go Up" Music Video Doesn't Get Enough LoveMama Minaj is ready to put her "foot back on bitches' necks."ByHayley Hynes4.9K Views
- GramNicki Minaj Teases Visual To "We Go Up," Celebrates "Beam Me Up Scotty" AnniversaryThe "We Go Up" visual's arrival is right around the corner and after sharing a teaser video, fans are ready.ByErika Marie2.2K Views
- MusicNicki Minaj & Fivio Foreign Take New York For "We Go Up" Video ShootNicki and Fivio were spotted riding around in a pink Lambo.ByAlexander Cole3.2K Views
- MusicNicki Minaj Refutes Remy Ma's Claim That They Spoke About Never Targeting One AnotherRemy recently said that she and Nicki had a conversation about never speaking poorly about the other, but Minaj stated that wasn't so.ByErika Marie6.2K Views
- MusicNicki Minaj Celebrates Fivio Foreign Collab "We Go Up" Taking No. 1 Spot On iTunes"Not a Republic Records single, no bag on it, just a surprise for the fans," the Rap icon wrote.ByErika Marie2.5K Views