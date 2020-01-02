The ex-partner of Bobbi Kristina Brown, Nick Gordon, passed away after a suspected drug overdose on New Year's Day. Several reports are noting that a man who claims to be Gordon's brother has confirmed the suspicion, but we will need to wait until an official cause of death is determined to be sure that drugs ultimately led to Gordon's demise. One thing that would support that claim though is the 911 dispatch audio that has just been released online, which uncovers a hint that may point to an opioid overdose.



Seminole County Sheriffs Office via Getty Images

In new audio obtained by celebrity gossip outlet TMZ, the overdose theory is highly supported when the police dispatcher remarks that there was a particular substance oozing out of Nick Gordon's mouth when he was found unconscious. The caller supposedly said that the man had "black stuff" coming out of his mouth and that he was not breathing. The source explains that black discharge is common in patients that have suffered an opioid OD, usually appearing out of the nostrils or mouth.

Gordon was found civilly responsible for the death of Bobbi Kristina Brown years ago. Although he has been followed closely by police for a while, he was never charged in relation to the death of Whitney Houston's daughter. Rest in peace, Nick Gordon.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images