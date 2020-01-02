After the death of former NBA commissioner David Stern and rapper Lexii Alijai, it appears the bad news on New Year's Day keeps coming. According to TMZ, Nick Gordon, the boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown who was found legally responsible for her death, has passed away. He was 30 years old. Nick's brother, Jack Walker Jr., delivered the news, writing, "GOD WHY I DID I HAVE TO LOSE MY BROTHER ON NEW YEARS... All I can do is cry." TMZ claims that Gordon was hospitalized before his death and his brother Walker stated that he was at his brother's hospital bedside and spoke to him in his final moments. Reports say Gordon died of a suspected drug overdose.

Controversy arose when Gordon and a friend found Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown's daughter Bobbi Kristina face down in a bathtub in January of 2015. She was placed in an induced coma, but suffered irreversible brain damage and never recovered. She passed away in hospice care on July 26, 2015. Bobbi Kristina's family sued Gordon for wrongful death, and he was found responsible for her death. He was ordered to pay her estate $36 million. It is unfortunate that both Gordon and Bobbi Kristina's lives were taken at such a young age.