Nick Cannon’s Wild 'N Out is coming back to VH1 next month with episodes recorded before the pandemic, as the series rolls out the second half of Season 15.

A new teaser for the mid-season premiere reveals class is back in session, with an old school versus new school motif. Cannon, returning as the show's host, will lead the "old school" team with special guests, while comedian DC Youngfly will run the "new school" team featuring newer cast members to battle it out.

Other guests set to appear on the show this season include the cast of Black Ink Crew: Compton, Cuban Doll, Juvenile, Headkrack, Ambjaay, Fatboy SSE, Rapsody, FABO, 24kGolden, Big Tigger, OMB Peezy, Tyla Yaweh, Trinidad James and Lost Boyz, Peter & Corey Gunz, Queen Najia, and Donnell Rawlings.

The series return marks a year since the show’s last episode was aired on April 14, and Cannon was consequently fired for making anti-Semitic on his podcast. The backlash he received on social media led him to briefly lose his partnership with ViacomCBS.

However, he has since educated himself, seeking mentorship from Jewish leaders, and apologized, becoming an anti-hate advocate. He claimed he is not seeking forgiveness for his comments, but seeking growth. Thus: Wild 'N Out was able to return to the small screen.

The all-new episodes will air at 8 p.m. on April 6 on VH1.

