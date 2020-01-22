It's been known for a minute that former child star Orlando Brown, who was a regular character on That's So Raven, has been struggling with mental illness and substance abuse issues. The man has exhibited strange behavior for years, spending time in a rehab facility and continuing to create headlines on gossip news websites because of the outlandish things he does and says. Although we hadn't heard from him in months, Brown resurfaced this week and claimed that he had received oral sex from Nick Cannon as the comedian was dressed up in women's clothing. As expected, Cannon has issued his official response and it's a lot classier than you may be anticipating.

"When I first saw this I thought it was fucking hilarious," wrote Nick Cannon, reposting one of the many stories written about the video. "But then after putting a little cognitive effort and analytical thought to the situation, I figured what a great opportunity for a 'teachable moment!' First off let me say I am praying for the young brother Orlando even though I don’t really know him personally, I have always loved and enjoyed his talent and have been a fan of his past work."

Cannon goes on to note that we need better support systems in place for young individuals suffering from mental illness, including Orlando Brown. "I watched various of this young brothers videos and all I see is a cry out for help. So I don’t know if there are any real leaders or solid individuals in this young man’s life but let’s embrace him and tighten him up so he doesn’t become another lost victim to these Hollywood circumstances."

Later on, he notes that the media was irresponsible in running with this article, calling out iHeartRadio, Complex, and Worldstar for sharing the video in question. Read Nick Cannon's full response below.