Actor Orlando Brown's long battle with addiction has unraveled in the media in recent years, but he insists that now he's clean and sober. Almost a year ago, Orlando sat down with Dr. Phil for an interview that left viewers both perplexed and concerned, but the child star—who is known for his roles on The Proud Family and That's So Raven—has reportedly been seeking help with his addictions to alcohol, marijuana, and crystal meth.

Orlando has also stated in the past that he has a number of children out in the world but shared that he didn't know all of their names. It seems as if there's another on the way because he updated his Instagram with a photo of a sonogram and a lengthy caption. According to the read, it seems as if the actor is having problems with his girlfriend who has disappeared.

"Every time I get a woman that makes me happy its always 4 dudes that end up making them disappear soon as she gets pregnant..." Orlando wrote mysteriously. "Well here we are again... My girl is pregnant and no were to be found... and I was set up again yesterday.... Im focused... no drugs ... clear mind finally back on track but for some reason I just can't be happy and live my life with who i'm in love with because greedy and envious people who own the world already refuse to rest until I'm officially dead... They are waiting on me to snap and end up in jail ... and it wont be my nor my girls fault .. so to those demons out there trying to provoke me to loose everything.... immaturity is a disease... not a choice!" What's mine, is mines, said the Lord the God selah.... blessings manifest 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽💯💯💯🙏🏽💯🧐"

Read his message for yourself below.