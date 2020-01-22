It's been a few months since we've heard any news regarding Orlando Brown, the former Disney Channel star. The man has clearly been battling some demons, entering a rehab program and making some extremely bizarre statements on the internet. His most recent allegation involves Nick Cannon with the actor alleging that he has gotten sexually intimate with the comedian, engaging in oral sex with the man.



Mark Mainz/Getty Images

In a video posted by Worldstar, Orlando Brown can be seen roaming the aisles of his local one-stop-shop, speaking to his phone about his previous encounters with Nick Cannon. Stating that he didn't want to reveal Cannon's secrets, he did just that without any hesitation. "You want me to tell everybody? You want me to let everybody know what happened?" asked Brown before dropping a bombshell. "Nick, I let you suck my dick. Okay? Fine, I said it. I let Nick [Cannon] suck my dick. And I liked it, it was okay. Nick, you sucked my dick. But everybody knows you did it as a female."

I don't know what's worse... the actual content of this video or the fact that Orlando Brown is out here in a Walmart openly exclaiming that Nick Cannon gave him head in repeated fashion. Nick has not responded to these allegations.