It was a family affair for Nick Cannon as he gathered with his children. The media mogul famously has multiple children with several women, but recently, Cannon and Alyssa Scott shared that their newborn, Zen Cannon, passed away. At the top of December, Cannon revealed the tragic news and shared that his five-month-old son battled brain cancer.

"I always noticed he had a cough and so I wanted to check it out," said Cannon at the time. "He had this interesting breathing and by the time he was two months I noticed he had this nice sized head too — a Cannon head. We didn’t think anything of it. But I wanted to take him to the doctor for his sinus and breathing. We thought it would be routine."

Cannon and Scott have gone on to share more about the loss of their son and the grief that they continue to experience. On Friday (January 21) evening, Cannon uploaded a photo of him holding his babies, including the twins he shares with Abby De La Rosa, alongside his children with Mariah Carey, Monroe and Morrocan. It looks as if his kids with Brittany Bell were missing from the scene.

"Still missing my little dude," the grieving father penned in the caption. "His Spirit and brightness were soo strong #ZensLight 'To be absent from the body, is to be present with the Lord'. 2Corinthians 5:8 The whole family, We ALL miss you young King! Forever Our Angel!" Check it out below.