Nick Cannon revealed on Tuesday's episode of his talk show that his youngest child, Zen Cannon, passed away at five months old with a rare case of brain cancer.

The 41-year-old comedian welcomed baby Zen into his life with Alyssa Scott back in June. On his show, Cannon revealed that he learned his youngest son was battling Hydrocephalus, a rare cancer that puts pressure on the brain.

"I always noticed he had a cough and so I wanted to check it out," said Cannon about his son. "He had this interesting breathing and by the time he was two months I noticed he had this nice sized head too — a Cannon head. We didn’t think anything of it. But I wanted to take him to the doctor for his sinus and breathing. We thought it would be routine."

The family quickly realized that this was more serious than they could have imagined. Zen had brain surgery to drain the fluid but things seemingly got worse over Thanksgiving.





"This weekend I made an effort to spend the most quality time with Zen. We woke up on Sunday and went to the ocean with him and Alyssa and then I had to fly back to New York for the show," said a few weeks ago. "I got a call on my way to the airport to head back to Zen."

He went on to tell the audience that he held his son for the last time this weekend before dedicating the show to Zen.

Zen was Nick Cannon's seventh child. This is a pain that is unimaginable to so many people, and our thoughts are with Nick Cannon, Alyssa Scott, and their entire family during this extremely difficult time.









