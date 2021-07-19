Nick Cannon welcomed his seventh child on June 23rd. Former Wild N’ Out girl Alyssa Scott and Cannon chose to keep the birth private until Alyssa shared a set of beautiful black and white photos with her newborn on July 4.

Since then, the new parents have been thoroughly enjoying showing off their baby boy to the world. Alyssa took to the gram to show off Zen Cannon’s adorable first photoshoot. This first full look at the baby shows Zen swaddled up, calmly gazing at the cameras and bright lights.

The Wild N’ Out host shared a photo from the shoot to his story on Sunday with the text, “introducing Zen Scott Cannon a.k.a. Z Chillin.” Alyssa reposted his share and added a few loving emojis. In the photo, Baby Zen posed with his arms behind his head and eyes closed, fitting to his name.

Nick’s twins with DJ Abby De La Rosa, Zion Mixolydian Cannon, and Zillion Heir Cannon, just turned one month this past weekend. Nick was present for that photoshoot too, posting videos of him putting headphones on “DJ Z-Mix” and “DJ Z-illy Dollaz” for their booth-themed photoshoot on Sunday.

Social media is still in an uproar over Nick’s back-to-back births. One fan was amazed at his antics and echoed an idea that seems to be making the rounds across all social channels: "The fact he make it to every maternity shoot."

