There may be jokes about Nick Cannon and his bevy of children, but it must be incredibly difficult for the comedian and Alyssa Scott as they continue to mourn the loss of their infant. Scott gave birth to their son, Zen, back in June, but weeks ago, she and Cannon shared that he had passed away from a brain tumor. Both the Wild N Out mogul and model have been quite candid about their emotions during this time, and Scott returned to social media to share a message of support for others "grieving this holiday season."

"Maybe you close the door to the nursery," she penned. "Maybe you leave it open. Maybe you have boxed some things away - maybe you still fold and put them in the drawers."

"This is where I'm at. Walking by his room.. sometimes going in," she continued. "Washing some of his clothes but putting aside others that still have his scent. A pile is growing because I don't know exactly what to do but I'm not rushing myself to a decision." Scott added, "I am thinking of all who are grieving this holiday season. I am also reading your messages and keeping them close to me during this time."

Days ago, Cannon celebrated his daughter's first birthday with Brittany Bell. Check out Alyssa Scott's post below.

