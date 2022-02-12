Nick Cannon and Kevin Hart have been engaged in an incredibly intense prank war for the ages. Both sides have caused turmoil, but Kevin's most recent prank might have given him the upper hand.



Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Nick and Kevin's prank war has been going on for some time now. Initially a bit more small in scale, the practical jokes have escalated immensely, going as far as friendly defacing of million dollar property. Nick Cannon had his face plastered on Kevin Hart's private jet, which sounds like a record setting prank in its own right. That, though, didn't have the cultural and personal significance of Kevin's recent charade: putting a full sized vending machine stocked with Magnum condoms in Nick Cannon's dressing room.

The devious duo took some time to speak about their dastardly dealings on Entertainment Tonight:

"I still think me wrapping my face on his private plane is better than him sending me a vending machine full of condoms," said 40 year old mogul Nick Cannon. "A vending machine full of condoms is a much bigger hassle to get out of a dressing room, as it takes up all the space" replied comedy sensation Kevin Hart.

The duo continued their explanations and implications behind the folly. Nick stated "I had a baby mama asking 'Who sent you that? Who sent you that?' so I did have to deal with real life stuff. Then when he came out and said it was him, everybody relaxed." Kevin continued on that, saying "It's about complicating a person's day. How do I make your day difficult?"

How far do you think this prank war will go? Let us know in the comment section below.