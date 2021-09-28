We've heard of pranks, but Nick Cannon has taken things to another level. Cannon and his good friend Kevin Hart have often surfaced online trolling one another, but it looks as if the former has bested the latter. Last week, Hart revealed that he had a billboard erected in Los Angeles that posted Cannon's phone number, but to up the ante, Cannon has taken over Hart's private jet.

Cannon decided to reveal his prank on social media, showing that the plane now features a humongous photo of himself in an effort to promote his new series, The Nick Cannon Show.

"Snuck into @kevinhart4real private hanger over the weekend and personally wrapped his Leer Jet with my whole Face!" wrote Cannon in the caption. "So now everywhere he flys he will be promoting my New Show!!! Gotcha Back Byaaaach!!! [sideways laughing emojis][middle finger emojis]#PrankWars #WeDontStop #NickCannonShow 'Kevin Rides The Cannon!!![sideways crying laughing emojis].'"

Hart was later featured as Cannon's very first guest on the talk show where they traded hilarious frienemy jokes. Cannon introduced Hart for the virtual interview and Hart replied, "I didn't' agree to do this Nick! I had to do it!"

Check out their exchange below and get a close look at Kevin Hart's new plane design.