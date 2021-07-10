Kevin Hart celebrated his 42nd birthday on Tuesday and while he got some pretty amazing gifts from his family and friends, it was fellow comedian Nick Cannon who ended up stealing the show. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Hart revealed that Cannon had sent a real-life Llama to his house and as you can imagine, Hart was both annoyed and a bit confused.

"@nickcannon has to be one of the biggest assholes on the planet," Hart wrote on IG. "This jackass sent a Lama to my house for my B Day. Love u man. My brother for life." In the IG clips below, Hart eventually got accustomed to the Llama and in the end, he embraced the challenge of having a brand new pet.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

"I love you man!!! I’m having all these new kids I figured you should have a new kid too!! Welcome Lucky The Llama to the family!! #SaveTheDrama4YourLlama," Cannon wrote back to Hart. While it remains to be seen whether or not Hart keeps the llama at his house, there is no denying this is a pretty unique gift that Hart will never be able to forget.

As for Cannon, you have to appreciate this sort of gift-giving ability, and you can't help but wish for a friend like this in your own life.