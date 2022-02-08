The prank war continues between these two funny friends and they're only stepping up their game. Nick Cannon and Kevin Hart have known one another for some time and over the years, they have outdone the other in a prank war exchange that has often amused the public. Aside from the back and forth teasing that usually ensues, back in September, Cannon redesigned the outside of Hart's private jet by placing an image of his face across the side.

Earlier today (February 7), Cannon uploaded a photo of himself standing next to a vending machine. Yet, there wasn't any candy inside.



Leon Bennett / Stringer / Getty Images

"Looks like somebody just sent me an early Valentine’s Day gift!! Vending Machine full of Magnums," he wrote in the caption. Later, Hart revealed that he was the culprit behind the mysterious gift.

"I see u got my gift @nickcannon ….GOTCHA B*TCH!!!!!! [crying laughing emojis]," Hart stated. "Now u don’t have an excuse because the condoms are free." This, of course, is a direct jab at Cannon recently sharing that he's expecting his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi. This baby makes Cannon's fifth within the last three years.

We're not sure how Cannon will respond to this prank, but it's clear that this playful war will continue.