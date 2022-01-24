The money challenge is taking over social media with various rappers taking part in the viral trend, spelling out different phrases with hundred-dollar bills. The challenge was seemingly kicked off after Baton Rouge-based rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again shared an ominous message to his rivals, saying, "You n***as gone die" and "Stay safe". Then, Lil Durk appeared to fire shots at YoungBoy, answering in the same money-spelling format and saying, "Hurry y'all b*tch azz up."

Earlier on Monday, we reported on Wiz Khalifa's response to the trend, which rappers Coi Leray, Fivio Foreign, and many others have participated in. "Don't go broke tryna count that money on tha floor," tweeted Wiz on Sunday evening. Entertainer Nick Cannon seemingly has a similar take on the challenge, warning people that the government is likely keeping an eye on all of these money-spelling posts.



"IRS watching," wrote Nick on the floor. Instead of using money though, the comedian used toilet paper rolls to deliver his expert message. "Y’all about to be in deep Sh!*," he added.

The money challenge is already getting pretty played out and many are saying that Nick Cannon's entry into the trend is the best one yet. What do you think? Check out what he said below.



