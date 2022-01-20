As NBA YoungBoy has been under house arrest, his fans continue to hope that his case turns out in his favor. The rapper reportedly recently welcomed a child with his girlfriend and has been staying out of trouble, but there has been a reignition in animosity between YoungBoy and several of his fellow rappers. Within the last week, YoungBoy has spouted off menacing lyrics that have been interpreted as targeted jabs to his foes including NLE Choppa.

We recently reported on an alleged YoungBoy fan running up on Choppa at the airport, but things didn't stop there. YoungBoy then released "Know Like I Know," a track where he once again threatens his enemy.



Erika Goldring / Contributor / Getty Images

"Ayy, I bet your momma be destroyed, n*gga / When we send your stupid ass to God / For makin' statements, choosing' sides / About my beef with them lil' boys / I could say I saw it, you could say I was your favorite, n*gga," rapped YoungBoy. Then, a photo of YoungBoy at his Utah home surfaced showing him laying on the floor. Next to him, he shared a message in cash.

"You N*ggas Gone Die," the money spelled on the carpet. Reactions to this have been mixed, as some fans have continued to egg this on while others are concerned that antics such as this can have a negative effect on the rapper's legal issues. Check it out below.