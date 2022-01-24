Wiz Khalifa has shared his two cents on the viral "money challenge" that rappers including YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Durk, Gunna, Doodie Lo, and others have participated in over the weekend. Speaking on the growing trend in a tweet, Wiz advised people not to "go broke" counting the money they laid out on the ground.

"Don't go broke tryna count that money on tha floor," said Wiz on Sunday evening.



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The challenge kicked off last week when YoungBoy Never Broke Again seemingly responded to Lil Durk's subliminal diss, spelling out "You n***as gone die" and "Stay safe" in bills on the floor. Lil Durk responded with his own message, saying, "Hurry y'all b*tch azz up."









Unrelated to YoungBoy and Durk's beef, Future also spelled out a message with money, claiming, "I'm dat n***a."





Doodie Lo, who is affiliated with Durk, called out his ex-girlfriend FTN Bae, who he has been at war with for weeks, spelling out "She lied" with bills.





Fivio Foreign, Coi Leray, and others have also participated in the challenge, which 50 Cent and Soulja Boy claim to have popularized many years ago.

















But do you think Wiz Khalifa has a point? Is this challenge a little played out already? Take a look at his tweet below.