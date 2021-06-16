Kanye West split from his wife of seven years Kim Kardashian earlier this year. While rumors of their divorce began circulating long before the official announcement came, those reports weren't confirmed until Kim officially filed for divorce from the Yeezy CEO. While they have parted ways, they seem to be dedicated to providing a healthy co-parenting environment for their four children and remain on good terms.

While the reality TV star has been vocal about desiring to take a break from dating, Ye has allegedly already moved on. After spending a romantic getaway together in Europe for his birthday, the Yeezus artist and Irina Shayk have reportedly been confirmed as an item. A new source confirmed to Page Six that Ye had his eye on Shayk shortly after he and his estranged wife split up.



Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company

The source tells the publication that the rap mogul has been interested in dating Shayk for some time, actively pursing the model not long after his split with his influencer beau. “Kanye always had a thing for Irina, so she came to mind early on in his divorce from Kim. He decided to shoot his shot, and it worked,” the insider shared.

Although she's getting involved in another romance, she's making sure her 4-year-old daughter shared with ex Bradley Cooper remains her top priority. “Irina is a very hands-on mother and won’t let a new romance distract her from her daughter, so it’s perfect that things with Kanye are very casual and laid-back at the moment,” the source continues.

“They’re still getting acquainted, but the spark is definitely there, and Kanye likes where things are headed.” Neither Kanye nor Irina have commented on the rumors.

As for how Kardashian feels about her ex's new relationship, an insider told the publication, “Kim is fine with it,” an insider previously said of West’s new relationship. “She just wants him to be happy and healthy.”



Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

