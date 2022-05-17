There's a saying that goes "if you can't stand the heat, get out of the kitchen," which seems to be Netflix's credence. The streaming platform has been taking heavy hits from consumers as it has been called out for increasing its subscription fees, chastised for firing an entire department that was supposed to foster inclusion, and criticized over Dave Chappelle's controversial comedy special. Of the latter, several employees staged a walkout as both the comedian and the platform were accused of transphobia, but in the end, the hoopla subsided.

Recently, reports stated that there was a memo that circulated in Netflix's office, and in it, the platform gave a bit of advice to any employee who may feel offended by its content.



Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer / Getty Images

“While every title is different, we approach them based on the same set of principles: we support the artistic expression of the creators we choose to work with; we program for a diversity of audiences and tastes; and we let viewers decide what’s appropriate for them, versus having Netflix censor specific artists or voices," the memo reportedly stated. Netflix added that it will not consider an employee's "personal values" in its decision making.

“As employees we support the principle that Netflix offers a diversity of stories, even if we find some titles counter to our own personal values. Depending on your role, you may need to work on titles you perceive to be harmful. If you’d find it hard to support our content breadth, Netflix may not be the best place for you.”

The move was praised by Elon Musk. Check it out below.

[via]