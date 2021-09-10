Over the past several weeks, Kanye West and Drake's album rollouts have been one of the main topics of discussion, but there are still several other high-profile projects that fans continue to hold out hope for this year. One of those is Sincerely, Kentrell, the long-awaited forthcoming studio album from fan-favorite rapper NBA YoungBoy.

This isn't the first time that a release date has been proposed for NBA YoungBoy's highly anticipated album. As previously reported in April, Sincerely, Kentrell was originally slated to drop on May 7, but following his arrest, the album's rollout stalled. Now, just days after announcing his global partnership with Motown, it appears that releasing Sincerely, Kentrell is NBA YoungBoy's utmost priority.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

According to DJ Akademiks, NBA YoungBoy's Sincerely, Kentrell will finally be arriving later this month, on Friday, September 24. Following the huge album releases from Drake, Baby Keem, and Lil Nas X, NBA YoungBoy's upcoming album will definitely solidify September as one of the most stacked release months of 2021.

See DJ Akademik's confirmation, as well as the album's intimate father-son cover art, below.

For those who may be skeptical of DJ Akademik's reporting, NBA YoungBoy has already confirmed the release of Sincerely, Kentrell via his recently released music video for "Life Support." In the information section under the YouTube video, the description reads, "'Sincerely, Kentrell' Available 9/24."

Let us know in the comments if you're looking forward to hearing NBA YoungBoy's forthcoming album Sincerely, Kentrell.