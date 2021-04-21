Sincerely, Kentrell
- MusicNumbers Suggest NBA YoungBoy Is Being Blacklisted By RadioThere are discrepancies between YB's streaming numbers and radio plays.By Taylor McCloud
- NumbersYoungBoy Never Broke Again "Sincerely, Kentrell" Second-Week Sales Projections Are InNBA YoungBoy is projected to move 60,000 copies of his new album during its second week out.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersNBA YoungBoy Is First Rapper To Have #1 Album In Each Of The Last 3 YearsYoungBoy Never Broke Again's new album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart, making him the only rapper to have a #1 album in each of the last 3 years.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersNBA YoungBoy Dethrones Drake's "Certified Lover Boy," Takes #1 Spot On Billboard 200"Sincerely, Kentrell" is NBA YoungBoy's fourth album to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200.By Joshua Robinson
- ReviewsNBA Youngboy "Sincerely Kentrell" Album ReviewAlthough he may not be able to celebrate just yet, NBA Youngboy has retained his status as one of the most fascinating voices in hip-hop on the soul-baring "Sincerely Kentrell."By Robert Blair
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Could Match Lil Wayne & 2Pac With This AccomplishmentNBA YoungBoy continues to be one of the biggest artists on the internet.By Alexander Cole
- NumbersNBA Youngboy "Sincerely, Kentrell" First Week Sales Projections Are InNBA Youngboy's "Sincerely, Kentrell" might de-throne Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" on the Billboard 200 next week. By Aron A.
- MusicYouTube Won’t Promote “Sincerely, Kentrell” Due To NBA YoungBoy’s Image, His Manager SaysThe album is receiving lots of love, just not from YouTube.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Fans Want Joe Biden To Free Him In New PetitionThe new petition is close to 15,000 online signatures.By Alexander Cole
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Promotes "Sincerely, Kentrell" With "No Features Necessary" BillboardsNBA YoungBoy lets everyone know that he didn't need any guest features to deliver a hit with "Sincerely, Kentrell."By Joshua Robinson
- MusicYoungBoy Never Broke Again Drops New Album "Sincerely Kentrell:" First ImpressionsYoungboy Never Broke Again's new album is already #1 on Apple Music.By Alex Zidel
- NewsYoungBoy Never Broke Again Slides On "Smoke Strong""Smoke Strong" is an early highlight from YoungBoy Never Broke Again's new album.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYoungBoy Never Broke Again Reveals "Sincerely Kentrell" TracklistNBA YoungBoy reveals the tracklist for his new album "Sincerely Kentrell" and it looks like there are zero features on it.By Alex Zidel
- NewsNBA YoungBoy Drops "On My Side" Single & VisualThe rapper continues his rollout season ahead of the release of "Sincerely, Kentrell."By Erika Marie
- MusicNBA YoungBoy's "Sincerely, Kentrell" Release Date RevealedDJ Akademiks reveals that NBA YoungBoy's next album "Sincerely, Kentrell" will finally be arriving later this month.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Doesn't Pay For Features & "Turns Down 100,000s For Them"Herm Tha Great boasted about YoungBoy and added that there aren't any "street n*ggas" in the industry anymore.By Erika Marie
- NewsNBA Youngboy Flexes His Pearly Whites For New Song "White Teeth"NBA Youngboy raps about his pearly whites for his new song, "White Teeth."By Cole Blake
- Original ContentNBA Youngboy's New Album "Sincerely, Kentrell": Everything We KnowNBA Youngboy's upcoming album, "Sincerely, Kentrell," remains shrouded in mystery, despite a proposed release date of May 7th.By Robert Blair