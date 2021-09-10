YoungBoy Never Broke Again Shares "Life Support" Single & Visual

As he continues to face his legal battles from behind bars, YoungBoy Never Broke Again's career is pushing forward rapidly. The 21-year-old father of seven has been leading force in the Rap game for years and recently, he solidified a big business move by signing a deal with Motown Records on a global joint venture, which extends to every artist on his label, including Quando Rondo, NoCap, P Yungin, Meechy Baby, Rjae, and Rojay.

On the heels of the good news comes a new single from the rapper, "Life Support," and for good measure, his team delivered a music video as well. The visual is comprised of YoungBoy snippets, and some clips may look familiar to fans because they have seen similar images on social media. You'll find YoungBoy putting in work in the studio, enjoying cityscapes as he drives around town, and of course, spending tie with his girlfriend.

Stream "Life Support" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Drugs got my mind clickin'

On my Kawaski, tryna do a head clippin'

Darling, all it got me feeling suicidal

AirForce 1 ain't cost too much

I'ma pull up thirty-thousand dollar Balmain jeans

Pull up with that blicky and it touch you with some beans