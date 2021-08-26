He may have declared his love for another woman in recent months, but Yaya Mayweather still has NBA YoungBoy's back. Earlier this year, the two welcome their son, Kentrell Gaulden Jr., into the world, just months after another woman gave birth to his daughter. YoungBoy recently confirmed that his girlfriend is also pregnant, adding to his growing brood of children.

Unfortunately for the rapper, he has been missing out on family time due to being behind bars. YoungBoy was arrested in Los Angeles back in March on weapons charges, and as his legal team fights for his release, Yaya reshared a post by Snoop Dogg that showed a video of YoungBoy explaining that he isn't a troublesome figure.

"Hell nah, I ain't no gangsta, I ain't no gangbanger, none of that," the rapper said in the clip. "I done made mistakes. Everybody make mistakes. But some people just feel like they got the power for to disrespect you at any time. Some tell you what you on but they really don't know how you feel. They don't know you got a good."

"Free Kentrell," Floyd Mayweather's daughter wrote over the video. YoungBoy has managed to keep his fans updated the best he can while in jail and has even released new music. His attorneys have filed several petitions with the court regarding his case and have alleged that federal authorities were tracking the rapper. Check out Yaya's post below.