He's currently incarcerated and awaiting trial for a stack of serious charges, but the women in NBA YoungBoy's life are sending subliminal shots on social media. We previously reported that just yesterday (April 15), NBA YoungBoy pleaded not guilty to the weapons possessions charges stemming from his initial arrest last September. The rapper was recently detained once again by federal authorities in Los Angeles.

Yaya Mayweather became a first-time mother in January after giving birth to YoungBoy's son Kentrell Gaulden Jr. months after YoungBoy welcomed another child with someone else. It has also been reported that the rapper has reunited with his on-again-off-again girlfriend, Jazlyn Mychelle, and it looks as if a post she uploaded ruffled Yaya's feathers.

Without much context, Jazlyn shared a text image that reads, "He said 'its cool cooler than my ice im waiting to put back on my neck its all good believe that' - Sincerely Kentrell." There wasn't much to the message, but Yaya was quick to share an identical post to her Instagram Story. Hers seemed to be a screenshot, but she covered other parts of the message.

"GIRL BYEEEE [crying laughing emoji]," Mayweather added to her post. While it all is enigmatic, it would seem that YoungBoy may be sending his ladies the same messages. Mayweather made sure that Jazlyn didn't feel as if she was any more special than she was. Check out the posts below.



Instagram