Yaya Mayweather must be crying in a Rolls-Royce somewhere because her baby daddy Youngboy Never Broke Again appears to be happier than ever with his new girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle, embarking on a winter wonderland adventure through the snow.

In recent weeks, Baton Rouge-based rapper Youngboy Never Broke Again has been spending quality time with his latest female companion, Jazlyn Mychelle, but his demeanor seems much different than with his previous partners. At this rate, it's counterproductive to count down all of NBA Youngboy's female friends, because there seems to be a new one every few days, but Jazlyn may have cast her own spell on the rapper, at least temporarily, because he actually seems to be having a blast with her. They recently frolicked in the snow, going on a toboggan ride on their own little fun-filled adventure.

YB's latest girlfriend shared a video on Instagram Stories of the rapper pulling her on a sled, and it really looks like he's having a great time. Youngboy ran and laughed with his partner, who was giggling the entire time.

Do you think the 21-year-old artist is changing before our eyes? Has he finally found the one?

What do you think about Youngboy Never Broke Again and Jazlyn Mychelle? Are you a fan of them together?