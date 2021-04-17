Days after his sullen photo from jail went viral, NBA YoungBoy has reportedly entered a plea. The rapper was recently arrested after a brief foot chase in Los Angeles. The Louisiana rapper was tacked with charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and being in possession of an unregistered firearm.

In September 2020, YoungBoy and several others were reportedly arrested in his hometown of Baton Rouge while filming a music video. Authorities seized tens of thousands of dollars in cash as well as a number of firearms, but NBA YoungBoy's legal team insists that the weapons do not belong to the rapper.



Paras Griffin / Contributor / Getty Images

News station WBRZ 2 reports that on Thursday (April 15), YoungBoy appeared before a judge and pleaded not guilty to both charges. However, these aren't the only worries that plague the young star; he also will appear at a hearing on April 20 on "state weapons and drug charges," as well. The outlet also reports that the rapper was booked at a St. Martin Parish jail earlier this week where he is being kept "on a federal hold for the U.S. Marshal's Service."

YoungBoy will remain incarcerated without bond until his June trial date.

