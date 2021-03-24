She already penned a message to the public about criticizing her son's recent arrest, but Sherhonda Gaulden had a few extra words for Wendy Williams. We've previously reported that NBA YoungBoy was arrested in Los Angeles after a reported brief high-speed pursuit. There was said to be a federal arrest warrant out for the rapper and police attempted to pull over a vehicle YoungBoy was riding in. Once the pursuit was over, the rapper ran off on foot before being located with the help of a K-9 unit.

"Stop worrying about somebody down fall and pray for your own come up," Sherhonda penned on her Instagram Story following her son's arrest. Wendy Williams is never one to avoid controversial topics on her show, and she condemned YoungBoy for engaging in a pursuit. "He's got to go to jail," said Williams. "How do you do a hot pursuit. There are innocent people out here. You could have hurt innocent people in your hot pursuit and running through people's backyards. Nobody wants that. bringing down the property value."

"And how is it that you do what you do with seven kids and only 21-years-old," she added before mentioning the mother of one of YoungBoy's children. "And I wonder what Yaya Mayweather's father Floyd [Mayweather] is saying about this." Mama Gaulden wasn't happy with Williams's critiques and left a message on social media.

"F*ck Wendy Williams around here letting a half dead 90 year old white man suck her d*ck worried about my child stop tagging me in bullsh*t." Well, then. Watch Wendy's clip below.