He's been involved in a string of legal troubles in recent years and on Monday (March 22), it's reported that NBA YoungBoy is tacking another onto the list. The report doesn't have much information as it's a developing story, but TMZ claims that the Los Angeles Police Department and federal authorities attempted to pull over a vehicle that YoungBoy was riding in because "he has an outstanding federal warrant." However, things didn't go according to plan.



Paras Griffin / Contributor / Getty Images

It's unclear what part of the city this took place, but the outlet states that there was a "short pursuit" of the vehicle after it didn't immediately stop for authorities. When it did, things continued to spiral as it's reported that NBA YoungBoy decided to flee on foot, but he didn't get far. Police moved into action to find the rapper and even brought out a K-9 that eventually found YoungBoy's location. Fortunately, he wasn't bitten or injured by the animal.

A search of the vehicle reportedly uncovered a firearm, but it's unclear who the weapon belongs to. YoungBoy has had multiple run-ins with authorities over alleged and reported shootings, assaults, drug possession, and firearms. Last September, he was arrested while reportedly filming a music video and later, YoungBoy stood accused of being involved in an assault. After being released from jail in 2019, the rapper was initially ordered to house arrest.

We'll keep you updated as the story develops.

