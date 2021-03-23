NBA YoungBoy is no stranger to legal troubles. He's been involved in a string of run-ins with the law the past few years, which is likely the reason why he had "an outstanding federal warrant" against him. As reported by TMZ, this warrant is the reason why the LAPD and federal authorities pulled the rapper over and arrested him on Monday (March 22) while he attempted to flee on foot. He was eventually caught after a short pursuit, pushing numerous people like Yaya Mayweather, Kodak Black, Jackboy, and now his mother to weigh in on the situation.



Paras Griffin / Contributor / Getty Images

"Stop worrying about somebody down fall and pray for your own come up," wrote Sherhonda Gaulden on her Instagram page. While she remained cryptic about what exactly she was referring to, her son's recent run-in with federal officers seems very applicable to the situation she's describing.

According to the TMZ report on the rapper's arrest, a search of the vehicle the rapper was cruising in uncovered a firearm that has yet to be identified as belonging to anyone. Last summer he was reportedly arrested while filming a video for allegedly being involved in an assault.

Yaya Mayweather expressed despair over the news that the rapper, whom she shares a child with, had been arrested. "day has been completely ruined," she wrote with a heartbroken emoji.

Kodak Black, who has had previous beef with the rapper, wrote this shady message. "Ion Wish Jail On Nobody Tell Dem Send Me Dey Casy App Ima Buy Dey Whole Gang A Lil Sandwich While Bruh Gone." In another slide, he added, "Or Ah Hot Dog Out Da Gas station N*ggas Ain't Tripping Howeva."

We'll keep you updated as the story develops.