Youngboy Never Broke Again's brother Big B, also known as NBA Big B, was reportedly shot over the weekend alongside another man. Big B is reportedly in stable condition after the shooting. However, the other man that was shot was found dead on arrival.

According to reports, Big B and another man were found at a Baton Rouge gas station. The two were reportedly dropped off there after being shot at another location.

Fans are reacting to this news and some assume that it has to do with the comments Big B made following King Von's shooting death.

The Youngboy Never Broke Again associate is also close with Quando Rondo, who was reportedly involved in an altercation that led to King Von being shot. Big B took to social media to upload a video trolling Von post-death, saying: "The jokes on you, you dissed now you getting rapped on."

There are rumors that the person who shot Big B and his partner may be dead. That much has not been confirmed.

Thankfully, it looks like Youngboy's brother will survive this attack.

There has been a lot of drama in the weeks following Von's shooting, especially among his Chicago peers. 600Breezy recently dared Quando Rondo to stop cancelling concerts and perform his new song "End Of Story", which references the rapper's death. He's been taunting Quando for the last few days.

We'll keep you posted on this developing situation.

