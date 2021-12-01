The music industry has effectively blackballedTekashi 6ix9ine. Though he was able to snag a new feature from Nicki Minaj and Akon for Tattle Tales, there were rumors that he had secured a feature from NBA Youngboy. Ultimately, the song never ended up on the final tracklist while it was later revealed that Youngboy turned down $1M to work with Tekashi.



Tekashi 6ix9ine's decision to take the stand during the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods trial has left the majority of the music industry wary of him. During a recent conversation with Akademiks on Clubhouse, Youngboy explained that he had no ill will towards Tekashi. In fact, he's more than open to working with 6ix9ine before most rappers in the music industry.

"I'll do a song with 6ix9ine before I do a song with half of these pussy ass n***as, ya hear me?" Youngboy told Akademiks, who replied, "The industry gon' kill you for that."

"The industry can suck my dick," YB quickly responded. "I ain't got shit -- I ain't got nothin' against him. That shit ain't gon nun to do with me. I wasn't in his situation. Half of these pussy ass n***as that be talkin' don't know what they'd do if they were in his situation. What the fuck that got to do with me or anybody else?"



Akademiks said that 6ix9ine is likely going to end up reaching out to ask for a quote for a feature. "He can hit you. I'll have a conversation with him. I just told you I ain't got nothin' to do with all that pussy ass shit. His business don't concern my business," YB added.

