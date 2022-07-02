NBA YoungBoy Returns With A "Feel Good" Song & Music Video

If there's one thing that NBA YoungBoy is known for, it would have to be consistently showing up for his fans via his regular single drop-offs in between projects. This weekend, the Louisana native is keeping spirits high with a track called, "Feel Good."

"Hol' up, 'cause this might make the news / I just pulled up, rear view," he sings as the quick track begins. "At the house, I'm doin' it cool / And I got on Jimmy Choos / She say, 'Make me feel good,' she like what I do, mm."

Other recent arrivals from the 22-year-old include his collaboration with Lil Nas X on "Late To Da Party," as well as with iLoveMakonnen on "ALL MY SHIT IS STUPID."

His latest solo endeavours include "Vette Motors" in early June and "Goals" at the end of May, both of which were well received by audiences.

Check out the music video for "Feel Good" exclusively on YouTube above, and read our story about NBA YoungBoy sitting alongside Drake as one of the U.S.'s most streamed artists of 2022 so far here.

Quotable Lyrics:

Better open up, see her tap out, and I speed up

Domestic, you think I treat her, the way that pussy get beat up

Dance around like Raven, you my Cheetah

Like one, I let her stay in here, she can kick her feet up