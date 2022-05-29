mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

NBA YoungBoy Shares His "Goals" In New Single & Music Video

Hayley Hynes
May 29, 2022 13:58
YB continues to impress his fans.


While some artists like to keep their fans hungry in between albums, NBA YoungBoy has been known to keep his own satisfied with regular singles as he waits out the remainder of his house arrest. On Sunday afternoon, the Louisana native shared "Goals," a single that was accompanied by a music video.

"I took a top off the motherf*ckin' coupe / They closed the do', but, I still made it through / Flooded my neck, look how much I done grew," YB sings on the chorus. "Overtime for to make sure that I don't lose / Run it up with my partner, give a lot to my mama / Doin' bad, but, I know that it's a lot for me to do."

As HipHopNMore reports, the rapper's The Last Slimeto album is due out this August and is rumoured to have a 30-song tracklist. Back in April, he dropped off The Last Slimeto Sampler to give us a taste of what's to come – check that out here, and stream "Goals" exclusively on YouTube above.

Quotable Lyrics:

Switched the motto, I ain't hit the lotto
But, my bag different
Skippin' school with my dog, weren't really tryna bag with me
Fell in love once, but, mmm, I said my grandma was different
I'm like, "Mmm, I'm a millionaire, I ain't worth the killing"
That's me, just think

[Via]

