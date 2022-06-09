NBA Youngboy Drops Off New Song "Vette Motors"

NBA Youngboy is at an interesting point in his career. While he's bigger than he's ever been, he's simultaneously under house arrest. He hasn't necessarily been able to gauge what's been happening around the world but it's evident that he's putting in work during this time. Over the past few weeks, he's delivered new music on what feels like a weekly basis, including the Quavo-assisted, "Don't Rate Me."

This week, NBA Youngboy comes through with another new banger titled, "Vette Motors," along with an accompanying visual. On the song, Youngboy flexes new flows and cadences over piano-laden production as he lists off his accomplishments, from new cars to being able to support members of his family.

Earlier this year, Youngboy delivered his project, Colors and is preparing to release his next project, The Last Slimeto on August 5th.

Quotable Lyrics

Choppa for choppa, go dollar for dollar

I'm takin' the problems away from my mama

I turnt up my sister, show love to my brother

