Despite recent news that a home he reportedly owns was raided by the authorities, NBA YoungBoy is enjoying time with his loved ones. The rapper's name has been embroiled in several controversies lately—there was a back and forth of sorts with a few of his peers before the news was shared that a Texas home, a residence where his mother was reportedly living, was descended upon by police. We previously reported that three men were arrested during the raid where authorities allegedly located several firearms.

Amid much of the controversy, YoungBoy's producer surfaced to say that the rapper would be taking a break from the spotlight.



Erika Goldring / Contributor / Getty Images

"PSA: A select few songs probably (maybe) will drop from now until then but Top will not be seen or heard from into his album approximately #6months from now," wrote Jason "Cheese" Goldberg. "We have some amazing songs for you thank you for everything #HealingTime #RockPeace #ForeverBro."

It looks as if YoungBoy is spending that time away from any negativity as a new photo of him with his girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle has surfaced. She has reportedly been with him as the rapper spends his pre-trial days under house arrest. His child with Jazlyn is reportedly his eighth, born not long after Yaya Mayweather welcomed Kentrell Gaulden Jr.

Check out the photo of the happy family below.