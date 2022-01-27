The authorities are not backing down from their investigations into NBA YoungBoy. As the rapper is under house arrest in Utah, news broke today (January 26) stating that a SWAT team raided a Texas home reportedly owned by YoungBoy. According to TMZ, YoungBoy's mother, Sherhonda Gaulden, is said to live at the residence and the outlet gave insight as to what authorities claimed led to the raid.

A spokesperson for the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office revealed that a search warrant was issued in connection to a shooting that reportedly occurred back in November.



Scott Dudelson / Contributor / Getty Images

It was then, said authorities, that a "man was shot multiple times in the body and the head." The unknown victim reportedly survived the attack but an investigation allegedly led them to Gaulden's front door.

YoungBoy was obviously in another state and was not arrested during the raid, nor was his mother, however, three men were taken into custody: Roymellow Williams, Daryl Brown, and Carleon Gallien. Additionally, multiple firearms were reportedly seized including pistols and AR-15s. It is unclear what connection these men have to YoungBoy if any at all.

YoungBoy was released from prison on a $500K bond back in October and has been updating the world from house arrest. Recently, his producer shared a statement saying YoungBoy would be taking a six-month break. The rapper is currently awaiting trial on federal weapons charges.

