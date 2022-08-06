Yesterday (August 5), NBA YoungBoy dropped his album, The Last Slimeto. Consisting of 30 tracks, the project featured artists Kehlani, Rod Wave, and Quavo. Fans were beyond elated to listen to the lengthy project, and it can be assumed that YB was excited to drop it. After all, he reactivated his Instagram with over 10 million followers just to promote it.

However, days before its release, YB got himself into some trouble. According to All Hip Hop, it was reported that on July 26, the father of seven was caught faking his urine sample. As claimed by the outlet, last month, YoungBoy stalled on doing the drug test issued by his probation officer. Once he finally showed up to administer it, he was allegedly caught using a device to alter his results.

When explaining the incident, The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Louisiana stated, "When questioned, the defendant pulled up his pants quickly. The defendant denied using a device and would not comply with the officer’s attempts to view the device. The defendant was informed that the test would be negated, and a second sample would be required. After the request, the defendant was allowed to get water. The defendant was instructed to remain in the lobby and not leave for any reason; however, the defendant left the office without permission prior to providing a second sample.”

The next day, the Baton Rouge native admitted to using a vape for the entirety of his pretrial release-- but still denied faking his test. This, along with the allegation that he'd gone to a recording studio without permission, has attorneys urging to keep him on house arrest.

