A new album from NBA Youngboy is less than 24 hours away, and fans are excited. The Louisiana-based rapper faced a tumultuous few years due to ongoing legal issues and social media feuds involving members of his camp. Fortunately, he's kept out of trouble since he was placed on house arrest and focused on music.



Via HNHH

This week, the rapper's unveiled some new details to drum up excitement ahead of his highly-anticipated studio album, The Last Slimeto. He announced that he inked a multi-million dollar deal with Atlantic Records before his engineer, Jason "Cheese" Goldberg confirmed that he handed the album to the label.

Fans have relied on Cheese over the past few months to receive updates on YB's career since the rapper removed himself from social media. However, with the new project on the way, the rapper made his return to Instagram. This morning, fans noticed that he reactivated his IG Page, though the page is still entirely empty and his management will be sharing messages on his behalf.

NBA Youngboy's The Last Slimeto will include a 30-song tracklist. On Monday, he also hinted that the project would include a surprise feature, though it's unclear who that may be. He previously released his collaboration with Quavo, "Don't Rate Me," which is included on the tracklist.

With NBA Youngboy's new album due out later tonight, we're excited to hear what he's been cooking up for the past few months.