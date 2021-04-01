On the heels of the news that the Baton Rouge Police Department was at the center of a corruption scandal, more has been shared about NBA YoungBoy's case. The 21-year-old star remains in federal custody after being arrested in Los Angeles last week. It's reported that his most recent run-in with the law is tied to his September 2020 arrest where he and 16 others were taken into custody on drug and firearm charges. YoungBoy's attorney maintains that his client wasn't in the possession of weapons at the time of the 2020 arrest, but prosecutors are determined to build a case.

It has also been reported today (March 31) by WAFB 9 News that YoungBoy violated his bond conditions when he "skipped out" on his mandatory drug testing. His other conditions that he had to abide by were "daily curfew calls, random drug screenings, and monthly office visits." The outlet states that authorities told a judge that everything started out well but YoungBoy eventually began to slack.

The last appointment the rapper had was reportedly in January but documents state that he didn't show up for his drug test. It's said that he missed his appointment because he was receiving dental work, possibly his new veneers, but he hasn't rescheduled. YoungBoy is set to return to court in April and it's reported that his attorney will ask for the bond conditions to be removed, but if YoungBoy hasn't been complying, it could spell more trouble.

[via]