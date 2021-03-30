Last week, we reported that NBA YoungBoy had been scooped up by federal authorities in Los Angeles after attempting to flee from the agents on foot in a dramatic chase. At the time of his discovery, he was found with multiple firearms, which he's prohibited from possessing due to his previous felony aggravated assault charge. He was picked up, however, because of an outstanding federal warrant stemming from a previous arrest in Baton Rouge back in September 2020. The Baton Rouge PD responsible for his fall arrest is reportedly currently at the center of a massive narcotics corruption scandal.



According to local news station WAFB9, Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore's office is preparing to drop 640 drug cases tied directly to "potential corruption," within the BRPD's narcotics unit. The cases dropped range from different possession to weapons charges dating all the way back to 2015. Of the 640 cases, they were all handled by officers Jeremiah Ardoin and Jason Acree, who were both charged in connection with corruption within the agency. The case dismissals follow a month after four high-ranking detectives within the narcotics unit were reassigned with no explanation: Sgt. Drew White, Lt. Jeff Pittman, Sgt. Shane Mouch and Sgt. Seth Sinclair.

The September 2020 arrest that resulted in the outstanding warrant against the 21-year-old Baton Rouge rapper stemmed from an incident in which 16 people were busted in a parking lot on multiple counts of drugs and weapons charges. After a vehicle search, BRPD officers eventually seized handguns, rifles, drugs, $47,000 in cash, multiple pieces of jewelry, and a $300,000 made out to the popular rapper.

Right now, it's unclear whether or not the young father of seven's charges will be included among the ones set to be dropped. A LA County court judge set his bond at $540,000 last week, which he is expected to post as early as Tuesday (March 30). That's only if a Louisiana judge approves of it, though.

We'll keep you updated on NBA Youngboy's legal drama as it continues to develop.

