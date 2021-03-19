Many rappers have faced setbacks, opposition, or turmoil, and Mystikal has endured all three. From finding his sister murdered in their home to serving six years in prison to being cleared of rape charges, all the while managing a career that has earned him classic hits, Mystikal has seen it all. He recently sat down for an interview with VladTV where he detailed his experiences, and during one portion of the chat, the rapper spoke about some of his favorite artists. He named Lil Wayne, Boosie Badazz, and several others before sharing what new generation of rappers have caught his ear—and he dropped some advice, as well.



Rick Diamond / Staff / Getty Images

"[NBA YoungBoy is] my favorite right now, him and Lil Baby and DaBaby," said Mystikal. While discussing YoungBoy's continuous run-ins with the law, Mystikal added that it "goes hand in hand." He stated, "YoungBoy, just always remember dude, you can always take refuge and take shelter in your music. That's what he does. That why when it come out, that's why we feel his music like that because he wear it on his sleeve."

Aside from catching heat from fans for allegedly dodging studio time with Lil Baby and J. Cole (separately), NBA YoungBoy has been reportedly dealing with legal issues. Last month, it was reported that the rapper was being investigated by federal authorities and in October 2020 he was accused of assault. One month prior, the rapper was reportedly arrested while shooting a music video. Check out the clip from Mystikal's interview below.