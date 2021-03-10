Youngboy Never Broke Again is one of the hottest rappers in the world, taking over YouTube and dominating their music rankings. For over the last two years, the Baton Rouge native has been standing tall at the top of multiple most-viewed lists, often prioritizing content on the video-sharing platform. He's notched some impressive collaborations in recent times, including with Nicki Minaj, Juice WRLD, Migos, and more, but he seemingly missed out on what could have been one of his biggest link-up to date.

According to DJ Akademiks, the superstar rapper was supposed to attend a studio session with J. Cole, but he ended up leaving the North Carolina native waiting for eight hours before failing to show up.

"J. Cole waited in the studio for eight hours for Youngboy to show up," said DJ Akademiks during a recent stream. "Youngboy didn't show up. Facts. These are facts! Your favorite rapper, n***a. J. Cole? He sat in the studio for eight hours for a session with Youngboy. Youngboy never showed up."

The hip-hop media personality clarified that YB was not feeling well that day, adding, "Let me be fair to Youngboy. No disrespect to J. Cole, J. Cole's just a rapper. Youngboy be going through sh*t. He's living life, he's going through sh*t. Youngboy said, 'yo, my energy is not fit to be in the studio with that guy.' It wasn't about J. Cole. It was just that he, and personally what he was going through, wasn't fit to be in that environment."



Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Ak says that YB isn't necessarily the most courteous person in the world and he never gave Cole the heads up that he would skip the session.

DJ Akademiks has had a great track record as of late, becoming one of the go-to sources for news about Drake's upcoming album rollout for Certified Lover Boy. He also has a good relationship with Youngboy Never Broke Again, so it's possible that he's telling the truth again on this.

What do you think?

