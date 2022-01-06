Nas has joined the NFT wave. In his latest endeavor, the rap legend has partnered with the blockchain-powered brand, Royal. Royal offers people the chance to invest in their favorite artists through the purchase of NFTs. On Thursday, the company announced that it will now sell extended versions of NFTs for two of Nas’s tracks.

The limited digital assets will include streaming royalty rights to his King’s Disease and King’s Disease II tracks, “Ultra Black” and “Rare”. The NFTs are set to drop on Jan. 11th on Royal’s official website with a limited amount of tokens for purchase. The sale will offer, in total, 50% of Nas’ streaming rights for each song.

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Royal CEO and co-founder, Justin “3LAU” Blau is excited that Nas will be the first artist to sell royalty rights through his brand. “Having Nas be the first artist to sell royalty rights through Royal is an incredible affirmation of our mission. It’s proof that artists across genres feel strongly about democratizing ownership of their music, and that they want to be connected to their listeners on a deeper level.”

“I am always looking for new and unique ways to connect with the people. So I am excited to partner with Royal on their new endeavor in order for the world to connect with my music in a new way,” Nas chimed in on his upcoming NFT release with Royal.

Since their start, a handful of artists, including Logic, Disclosure, Kygo, The Chainsmokers, Stefflon Don, and Lucas Joyner have partnered with Royal.

[Via]