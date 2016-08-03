The words 'tropical' and 'Norway' used to hardly ever show up in the same sentence - at least until Kygo got introduced to the game, caught a buzz, and fuckin blew up. The Norwegian producer (he originates from the city of Bergen) is considered the godfather of Tropical House - meaning he didn't give birth to the genre, but he'll take care of raising it need be. Before releasing his debut studio album Cloud Nine in May 2016, the DJ born Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll was already selling out some of the largest venues in cities around the world. Most recently Young Kygo closed out the Rio Olympics, becoming the first electronic musician to ever do so. When Kygo's ready to do some fire hip hop remixes, we're ready too.