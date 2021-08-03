Nas has officially unveiled the tracklist to his upcoming album King's Disease II, due out for release this coming Friday, August 6th. Executive produced by Nas and Hit-Boy, who worked closely on the original King's Disease, the project features a decent number of guest appearances from Ms. Lauryn Hill, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, YG, Blxst, Charlie Wilson, Hit-Boy, EPMD, and -- in a surprising turn, Eminem.

The moment the tracklist dropped, many were immediately drawn to the intriguingly titled "EPMD 2," featuring the legendary lineup of EPMD and Eminem. While a gathering of hip-hop OGs is always an exciting prospect, the song also happens to mark the first time Eminem and Nas have rapped on the same track together.

Though it will be the first time they've traded bars on wax, it's not the first time they have worked together. Eminem previously produced "The Cross" on Nas' God's Son album, and Nas previously explained that wanted Em to appear on a remix to his Life Is Good track "Daughters." Unfortunately, Em has felt he had said enough on the topic and kindly declined the opportunity.

Now, however, the time has come for the lyricists to link up, with EPMD on board for good measure. Is it safe to assume we'll see some production from Erick Sermon, who recently laced beats for Shady affiliates KXNG Crooked and Conway The Machine?

With King's Disease II due out in a matter of days, it won't be long before we hear Eminem and Nas' first rapped collaboration come to fruition. With excitement abuzz for the track and album alike, check out some of the most hyped reactions for "EPMD 2" that Twitter has to offer. Are you excited to see how Eminem and Nas sound together after all these years?