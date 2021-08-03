Not long after taking home the Grammy for Best Rap Album, the legendary Nas shocked fans with the spontaneous announcement of King's Disease II. With the project due out for release this coming Friday, executive-producer Hit-Boy has come through to share a glimpse at the project's stacked tracklist, which happens to feature a few unexpected surprises.

Clocking in at fifteen tracks -- with production assumed to be handled once again by Hit-Boy -- King's Disease II features a few intriguing guest appearances. Though the bulk of the album finds Nas flying solo, the album also features guest appearances from Eminem, Lauryn Hill, EPMD, Blxst, Charlie Wilson, Hit-Boy, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and YG.

Ross Gilmore/Redferns via Getty Images

Off the bat, many were drawn to "EPMD 2," featuring Eminem and EPMD. The track marks the first time Nas and Em have collaborated on wax as emcees, having previously connected on God's Son highlight "The Cross." The album also brings a welcome reunion between Nas and Ms. Lauryn Hill, who previously crafted a classic together with "If I Ruled The World" -- it should be interesting to see if they pick up where they left off.

Ever the hype-man, Hit-Boy slid into his own comment section with unapologetic excitement. "Wow Eminem and NAS first time rapping on a song together!" he notes. "Lauryn hill!! Death Row East!" Let it be known that his enthusiasm for the unexpected Nas sequel mirrors our own, and we look forward to hearing King's Disease II in full when it drops in full this coming Friday, August 6th.

Check out the full tracklist below, courtesy of Hit-Boy.