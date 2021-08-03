King's Disease II
- MusicLil Duval Claims That Nas' "King's Disease 2" Is Better Than "CLB" & "Donda"Did Nas drop the superior project?By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicNas Claims Lauryn Hill Laughed At Public's Surprise About Her "King's Disease II" FeatureThe two texted about fans freaking out after hearing her fire feature on "Nobody."By Erika Marie
- Music"King's Disease II" Is Nas' Highest Performing Album In Nearly A DecadeThe veteran M.C. debuts top five on Billboard 200 Charts, scoring his 15th top 10 album.By Kyesha Jennings
- ReviewsNas "King's Disease II" ReviewNas and Hit-Boy's "King's Disease II" is a nostalgic and masterfully painted portrait of rap royalty. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicHit-Boy Seemingly Sends Subliminal Shots To Kanye West While Celebrating "King's Disease II"Fans couldn't help but weigh in on the controversial moment and included thoughts about Hit-Boy and West's sordid history.By Erika Marie
- Gram50 Cent Reacts To Eminem’s Verse On Nas’ Album: "You Can't Front On This"50 Cent reacts to Eminem paying homage to rap legends on Nas' new album.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicMs. Lauryn Hill Snaps On Nas' New Album: Twitter ReactsFans take to social media to praise Lauryn Hill for her new verse on Nas’ “Nobody.”By Kevin Goddard
- Original ContentNas Reflects On Tupac's Death & Suge Knight's Takeover On "Death Row East"Nas tackles the subject of his complex relationship with 2Pac and Suge Knight's looming shadow on the "King's Disease II" storytelling highlight "Death Row East." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsNas, Eminem, & EPMD Form Rap Vanguard On "EPMD 2"Nas and Eminem's first collaboration on wax has arrived, with EPMD and Hit-Boy rounding out "EPMD 2." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsNas & Lauryn Hill Reunite On "Nobody" Banger From "King's Disease II"They made a classic with "If I Ruled the World" and they come together once again for a track that needs to be heard.By Erika Marie
- MusicNas Previews "King's Disease II" Single "Rare"With "King's Disease II" right around the corner, Nas takes a moment to preview the project's first single "Rare."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicNas & Eminem's First Rap Collab: Twitter ReactsNas and Eminem are set to rap on the same track for the first time ever, and naturally, Twitter had some thoughts. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicNas' "King's Disease II" Tracklist: Eminem, Lauryn Hill, & MoreNas' "King's Disease II" features fifteen tracks and guest appearances from Eminem, Ms. Lauryn Hill, YG, A Boogie, and more.By Mitch Findlay